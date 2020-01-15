AUGUSTA – Louise E. Moore, 89, of Eastern Avenue, and formerly of New England Road and Swan Street, died Jan. 6, 2020 at Augusta Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness. She was born in Augusta on Sept. 23, 1930, the daughter of George Wesley Eaton and Hattie E. (Hawes) Eaton.

Louise was a 1950 graduate of Cony High School.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a secretary by Plummer Funeral Home for over 10 years. She was previously employed by the State of Maine for over 15 years in two departments, Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, and Public Utilities.

Louise was a member of Penney Memorial United Baptist Church.

She was predeceased by her parents; five brothers, George L. Eaton and Charles Eaton, Sr., John Eaton, William Eaton and Richard Eaton, and by two sisters, Beverly Williams and Elizabeth Penn.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews including, David Eaton of Augusta, Steven Penn, Larry Eaton and Ronald Henry.

There will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring at Forest Grove Cemetery, Augusta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous