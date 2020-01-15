AUGUSTA – Michael Foote, 70, a resident of Winthrop, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Maine General Hospital, surrounded by family and friends. He was born Oct. 8, 1949, in Gardiner, the son of James and Roween G. Foote. He was married to his wife, Betsy Foote for 48 years. He worked for Central Maine Power as an electrical and mechanical technician for 39 years. He was also a master electrician and did electrical work as a side job for 20 years. He enjoyed his camp on Maranacook Lake, his 1954 pick-up truck, music, wood working, hunting, fishing and jigsaw puzzles. He was predeceased by his mother and father and his brother, Larry Foote. Michael is survived by his wife, Betsy of Winthrop, his brother, James H. Foote III and his wife, Almalee, of Bluffton, S.C., his sister, Cheryl Foote and husband, Lee Kimberling and his sister, Charlene Godbout and husband Robert both of W. Gardiner, brother-in-law, Philip Crocker and wife Carol of Venice, Fla., brother-in-law, Michael Crocker and wife, Bonnie Sessions, of Ojai, Calif. He is survived by 12 nieces and nephews and 17 great-nieces and nephews. Messages of condolence may be made to: www: finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BRAGDON-FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 707 Main Street, Monmouth, Maine.

