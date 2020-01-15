WATERVILLE – Richard E. Paquette, 69, passed away Dec. 31, 2019 in Waterville. He was born Sept. 8, 1950 in Waterville.

Richard was the second of seven children. Richard grew up in Waterville’s South End and graduated from Waterville Senior High in 1968. After graduating Rick traveled west and lived in Oregon for several years. Richard got a job at American Airlines in 1976. American Airlines would take Rick from New York City to Fort Worth, Texas where he lived with his family for nearly 30 years. Rick worked at American Airlines for 37 distinguished years until retirement in 2006.

After retiring Rick moved back to Waterville to live out his retirement in his home town with his wife of 37 years. Rick would continue working during retirement as a handyman and contractor until the day of his death.

Richard was an avid photographer and loved to be outdoors. Living in retirement in Maine was able to give him plenty of opportunities to fulfill his hobbies. He was also able to spend time with his family and enjoy seeing his grandchildren.

Richard was predeceased by his father Roland Paquette and mother Gerogiana (Butler) Paquette.

Richard is survived by his wife Melissa (Shulz) Paquette, formerly of Essex Junction, Vt.; sons Christopher Paquette of Benton, Jason Paquette, formerly of Fort Worth, Texas, and fiance Nicole Gallerani; brothers Michael Paquette of Waterville, Gary Paquette and wife Kathleen of Vassalboro, Roger Paquette and wife Shari of The Forks,sisters Judith Paquette and husband Brian Bertelsen of Oakland, Carol Thompson and husband Steve of Oakland, Michele Lacombe and husband John of Winslow. Rick had five grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and many many cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and great friends.

A celebration of life will be held for friends and family Saturday, Feb. 8 2020 from 2:30 to 6 p.m. at the Waterville VFW. 5 Water St, Waterville, ME 04901.

In lieu of flowers,

Melissa asks any donations be made to:

The American Heart Association/

American Stroke

Association

300 5th Ave., Suite 6

Waltham, MA 02451

