AUGUSTA – Susan T. Gagne, 59, died unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at the Maine Medical Center, Portland. She was born in Augusta on April 11, 1960, a daughter of Joseph A. Gagne and Theresa A. (Soucy) Smith.

Ms. Gagne was a graduate of Cony High School and attended the University of Maine at Augusta. She was employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs at Togus for over 25 years, retiring in 2006.

Ms. Gagne was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

She was predeceased by her father, Joseph A. Gagne; a granddaughter, Nataley Fuller; her stepfather, John Smith; and her first husband, Lonnie “Pete” Fuller.

Ms. Gagne is survived by her fiancée, Mike Williams of Augusta; her mother, Theresa A. Smith of Augusta; two daughters, Chrystal S. Toner and her companion Jake Dumais of Augusta and Julie A. Fuller of Cape Coral, Fla.; two grandchildren, Mackenzie Toner and Abigayle Johnson; two brothers, Reginald G. Gagne and his wife Joyce and Steve A. Gagne and his companion Shelley all of Augusta, a sister, Rebecca M. Poulin and her husband Patrick of Augusta; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and God-Children.

In keeping with Susan’s loving and generous spirit, her kidneys were donated, restoring the promise of life for two recipients.

The family would like to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center and Michael and Trisha from New England Donor Services for treating our loved one with the utmost tenderness and care.

Relatives and friends may visit Sunday, Jan. 19, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial will be in the spring in Holy Family Cemetery, Townsend Rd., Augusta.

Those who desire may make donations in

Susan’s memory to:

St. Michael School

56 Sewall St.

Augusta, ME, 04330

