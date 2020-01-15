Peter Gallway & The Real Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

Gallway has released more than 25 albums on Warner/Reprise and various independent labels. A founding member of The Fifth Avenue Band, Peter’s albums have spanned styles from ’60s rock and
roll, to “jazzy folk”, to atmospheric Americana.

The Real Band is Peter Gallway on vocals and guitar, Mark Wainer on lead guitar and Andre Re on vocals and percussion.

Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door.

For more information, call 442-8455 or visit chocolatechurcharts.org.

