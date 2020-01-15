Philip P. Thompson Jr., a Portland doctor who died in June, left more than $880,000 to create a scholarship fund for Casco Bay High School students who attend Dartmouth College or its affiliated medical school.

Thompson, who was 102 at the time he died, was an alum of both Dartmouth College and the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth and ran his own internal medicine practice in Portland for years, according to a news release Wednesday from Portland Public Schools.

He was inspired to leave the gift after learning about the high school, an experiential learning school founded in 2005, while his granddaughter was a student there.

The Philip P. Thompson Jr. Scholarship Fund will be administered through the Maine Community Foundation and will provide awards of up to $25,000 per student per year for graduates of Casco Bay who enroll as undergraduates at Dartmouth or up to $50,000 per student per year for those who attend the medical school.

“We are extremely grateful to the late Dr. Thompson and his family for this generous bequest to help Casco Bay High School graduates make higher education at such a premier school as Dartmouth an option for their future,” said Principal Derek Pierce.

“While this scholarship fund is finite, we do anticipate it will last for years and be able to fund a cohort of CBHS/Dartmouth students.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: