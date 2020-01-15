Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Jan. 18, at Strand Theatre, 345 Main St. in Rockland.
Hailing from the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans, lead vocalist and trumpeter Shamarr Allen has influences in jazz, hip-hop, rock, funk rhythms, blues and country.
He has collaborated with renowned artists Willie Nelson, Patti LaBelle, Galactic, Harrick Connick Jr, Lenny Kravitz, and more. With a scintillating and unique sound and exemplary talents, Shamarr Allen transcends musical boundaries.
Tickets cost $18 in advance, $20 day of show.
For tickets, or more information, call 594-0070 or visit RocklandStrand.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Life & Culture
Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs to perform in Rockland
-
Life & Culture
Peter Gallway & The Real Band concert set for Bath
-
Community
Oak Hill High School Drama Club to present musical ‘HONK!’
-
Community
Oakland’s Parent makes Colby-Sawyer College dean’s list
-
Community
‘Telling Tales: Western Maine’s Storyplace’ on Mt. Blue TV