A 44-year-old Wells man was killed Wednesday morning when his car crashed into a marsh.

Wells police say a Ford Explorer driven by Joseph Tolpin went off Mile Road and into a marsh shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, Tolpin was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no passengers in the car and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to police.

The crash is being reconstructed with assistance from the York Police Department.

