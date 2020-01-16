NEW ORLEANS — Brandon Ingram scored a career-high 49 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans stopped the Utah Jazz’s 10-game win streak with a 138-132 victory Thursday night.

Utah led 132-127 on Bojan Bogdanovic’s 3 with 2:28 to go in overtime, but went scoreless the rest of the way. The Pelicans scored 11 straight on layups by Derrick Favors and E’Twaun Moore and seven free throws.

Favors finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks against his former team. Moore had 16 points for New Orleans, which has won 10 of 14 and has two games to play before the NBA’s top overall draft choice, Zion Williamson, is slated to make his Pelicans debut on Wednesday night.

SUNS 121, KNICKS 98: Deandre Ayton had 26 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, and visiting Phoenix pounded New York.

The Suns shot 51 percent (47 for 92) from the field and placed five players in double figures in their third win in four games. Devin Booker scored 29 points, and Ricky Rubio had 25 points and 13 assists.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 26 points.

NOTES

TRADE: The Timberwolves traded 11th-year veteran point guard Jeff Teague to his original team in a three-player swap of backups with the Atlanta Hawks, who sent shooting guard Allen Crabbe in return.

The Timberwolves also dealt shooting guard Treveon Graham, creating a roster space for potential other transactions prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. It was the first significant in-season move by new president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas, who let the first wave of players acquired by the previous regime go last summer soon after he was hired.

Teague, who played his first seven NBA seasons with the Hawks after they made him the 19th overall pick in the 2009 draft, went to his only All-Star game in 2015 for Atlanta. Teague will provide a steady backup to star Trae Young.

ALL-STAR VOTING: LeBron James still leads Luka Doncic in the race to become the leading Western Conference vote-getter and one of the two captains for next month’s All-Star Game, the NBA announced Thursday.

James had 4,747,887 votes in the latest returns of fan voting, currently making the Los Angeles Lakers’ star the top overall vote-getter. Doncic has 4,598,323, good enough for the Dallas Mavericks guard to lead the Western Conference backcourt voting but 149,564 ballots behind James.

The only other player with a reasonable chance of overtaking James or Doncic for the top West voting spot would be Lakers forward Anthony Davis, who has 4,412,619 votes. No other player in the West had topped the 3 million mark through the NBA’s most recent update.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks remains the Eastern Conference voting leader, with 4,474,107 votes — roughly 2 million more than Toronto’s Pascal Siakam. For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum, Tacko Fall and Gordon Hayward are fifth, sixth and eighth, respectively, in the voting for frontcourt starters. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown are in third and seventh for the backcourt spots.

WARRIORS: Guard Jacob Evans III suffered a concussion and broken nose in the first half of Tuesday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks and entered the NBA concussion protocol.

Evans was taken to a hospital after being helped off the court with 4:38 left in the first half, when he got hit in the face with an elbow from Dwight Powell as they fought for a rebound.

The team said Evans will wear a protective mask once he is able to return.

