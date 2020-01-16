WINSLOW – Larry Charles Jackson passed away peacefully at Maine Medical Center on Jan. 3, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born in Baton Rouge, La. on Sept. 21, 1953, the son of the late Charles and Katherine Jackson. Larry attended school in both Waterville and China, Maine and graduated from Waterville High School with the class of 1971. He went to work at Kimberly Clark Paper where he stayed until the mill shut down. He began a second career as a custodian in the Augusta school district before ending his last years at his beloved Vassalboro Community School.Larry was an avid photographer and welder. He could build or repair anything and frequently took on projects for friends and family. Later in life he took great pride in taking care of his Aunt Marjorie Jackson every chance he had. Larry had an amazing, dry sense of humor that was beloved by all who knew him.He is survived by his wife Lynne Moses Jackson; his sons Matthew Jackson and partner Melissa Hunnefield of Augusta, Joshua Jackson and wife Shannon of Fairfield, and their mother Rose Jackson of Thomasville, N.C., as well as Lynne’s son Matthew Howard. His faithful dog Arlo will be ever watching for his return.A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Winslow VFW, 175 Veterans Dr, Winslow, on Feb. 1 beginning at 2 p.m.Arrangements are with Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton, www.mainefuneral.com. Online condolence messages can be submitted at www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Vassalboro Community School Backpack Program and Charitable Donations to: Vassalboro Community Schoo lc/o Principal Megan Allen

1116 Webber Pond Rd. Vassalboro, ME 04989 or: Animal Humane Society Waterville Area 100 Webb Rd. Waterville, ME. 04901 or online at Hswa.org

