MADISON – Steven Eric Spencer, 65, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 12, 2020. He passed peacefully at Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with his family by his side.

Steve was born Oct. 9, 1954 in Farmington. He was the son of Fran and Percy Spencer. Steve graduated from Carrabec High School in the class of 1973. He worked at North Anson Reel Company for over 20 years. Steve was married to the love of his life Millie (Smith) Spencer for over 44 years. Steve was an avid sports fan, whether watching his beloved Red Sox and Patriots or his grandsons, who were the joy of his life.

Steve is survived by his wife Millie (Smith) Spencer; children Jason (Tara) Spencer of Londonderry, N.H., Marcy (Todd) Smith of Starks, and Michael (Stacy) Spencer of Madison; mother Fran Spencer of Vassalboro; brother John (Jane) Spencer of Judsonia, Ark., sister Susan Churchill of Vassalboro; four grandsons Devon and Kaleb Spencer of Anson and Reid and Holden Spencer of Londonderry, N.H.; many nieces and nephews; and other special family members who meant the world to him.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. in Calvary Penticostal Church in Madison. Burial will be held in the Spring.

