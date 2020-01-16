WATERVILLE – Alice M. Chapman, 93, formerly of North Vassalboro, Winslow, and Benton, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta following a short illness. The last few years she has been a resident at Oak Grove Center in Waterville.She was born in Waldoboro on May 23, 1926, the daughter of the late Ernest Merry and Edna (Post) Merry. She worked at several local woolen mills as a spinner in Skowhegan, Fairfield, North Vassalboro, Waterville, and retiring from Cascade Woolen Mill in Oakland,Her hobbies included knitting, sewing, gardening, traveling, and most importantly playing bingo. She with her family enjoyed time spent at camp on Brassua Lake.Alice was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Calvin Chapman Sr.; her brothers, Robert Merry, and Edward Merry, her sister, Frances Merry; and her son-in-law, Joseph “Bob” LaBrie Sr.She is survived by her sons, Herbert Gallagher and his wife Gail, Calvin Chapman Jr. and his wife Louise, Fred Chapman and his wife Mary, and Michael Chapman and his wife Tammy; her daughters, Nancy LaBrie, and Christine Pullen and her husband Rick; her brother, Ernest Merry; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Oak Grove Center, and a special thank you to Sonya Wright for the loving care she gave to Alice.Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Burial will be at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at a later date.An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

