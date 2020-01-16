FAIRFIELD — Christopher Dean Elliott, 62, passed away unexpectedly in Oakland on Jan. 7, 2020. He was born in Farmingdale Jan. 13, 1957, the son of Chester Batchelder and Shirlene (Elliott) Dostie.Christopher graduated from Lawrence High School in Fairfield, class of 1976.Christopher loved hunting, fishing, 4 wheeling and snowmobiling. Christopher was very proud of his many trophies, which included State of Maine record for moose. His trophies included moose, deer, bear, fox, fisher and turkey feathers. He was very proud to pass his hunting skills onto his grandsons.Growing up Christopher worked for his dad buying and selling restaurant equipment. He also did tree work for Central Maine Tree. Christopher worked at Cianbro Corporation for 25 years, Reed and Reed construction and his last employment was CPM construction in Freeport.Christopher was predeceased by his father, Chester Batchelder, his mother and stepfather, Melvin and Shirlene Dostie; grandparents; aunts and uncles; and his brother-in-law, Allen C. Willette.Christopher is survived by his wife of 35 years, Cheryl; his son, Joshua, his daughter and her significant other Kayla Elliott and Chris Seavey; his sister, Karen (John) Colby; his grandchildren, AJ Cochrane, Jedidia, Jace, and Jozeff Elliott, Madelyn and Maxtyn Seavey; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ernest and Carline Willette, his mother-in-law, Lynda Dunaway; his brothers-in-law, Earl (Sharee) Hall and Timothy Hall (Paul Fecteau); his aunt, Beverly Eastman; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.There will be a graveside service in May at Tozier Cemetery in Fairfield Center.The family would like to thank Dr. Degan, First Park Physical Therapy, Delta, Oakland Police, and Lawry Brothers Funeral Home for everything they have done. An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

