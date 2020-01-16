HALLOWELL – Katherine Mary Thulen Hogerty of Hallowell passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She was born in Farmingdale on July 3, 1930, the daughter of Albert and Vivian (Linton) Thulen.

Katherine was a graduate of Gardiner High School and also attended the Kennebec School of Commerce, Augusta, as well as the University of Maine at Augusta.

Katherine retired from the State of Maine after 25 years of service. She also retired from Kennebec Savings Bank in 1999.

Katherine is survived by her twin daughters, Cindy Smith and husband Brian of W. Gardiner and Susan Falvey and husband Charles of Saco. She is also survived by her grandchildren Carl Falvey and wife Kate of Providence, R.I. and Dr. Jennifer (Falvey) Morgan and husband Omari of Rochester, N.Y.; her sister Margaret (Peggy) Goodwin and husband Richard of Augusta; as well as four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private burial service will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park, Auburn, Maine.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Donations can be made in her memory to:

American Heart

Association

51 US Rt. 1, Suite M

Scarborough, ME

04074-7134

