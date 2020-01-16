OLD TOWN / MANCHESTER – Mary Ann Prugh, 86, of Manchester passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 13, 2020 in Manchester. She was born on May 26, 1934, in Old Town, the only child of Thomas and Pearl Connors.

She grew up in Old Town and graduated from Old Town High School and the University of Maine with a degree in Nutrition. She completed her internship in Boston, followed by stays in Hartford, back in Boston, and finally at Togus VA Hospital from where she retired in 1990.

Mary Ann was known for her sweet, quiet demeanor. She enjoyed spending time with her cousins, Barbara Conners and John Muller, both of Old Town, and enjoyed travelling around the country and abroad. She was a devout catholic, as were many in her extended family. She was a member of the American Dietetic Association and NARFE.

She is survived by her husband of 13 years, Duane Prugh of Manchester.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Parish of the Resurrection, Holy Family Church, 429 Main St., Old Town. A reception will follow at Birmingham Funeral Home, Old Town. Spring interment will be at Lawndale Cemetery, Old Town.

In lieu of flowers,

she has requested that contributions be made to your favorite charity

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous