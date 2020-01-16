GARDINER – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William “Billy” Karl Nielsen, 73, of Gardiner, who passed away with family by his side on Jan. 13, 2020, after a brief illness at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.William was born in Bridgeport Conn. on Oct. 7, 1946. He was the second son to the late May (Marsh) of Maine, and first son to William Nielsen. He had a loving extended family including his grandmother Sarah and Uncle Paul who would visit on weekends.William moved to Maine in his younger years and back to Connecticut several times with his family. He has called Maine his home for the last four decades. William will be missed by his surviving younger sister Evelyn of Montreal, Qc.; his brother Karl of Bridgeport, Conn.; his nephew Johnny of Richmond, Maine, his nieces Beverly, Julie, Gail and Liz and their families in the Montreal area. He also leaves behind his brother Rick of Richmond, Mich. He was preceded in death by his youngest brother Roger of Montreal, Qc.Billy was born ‘different’ and struggled in school with Autism which was not diagnosed back when he was growing up. This made many aspects of life hard. He struggled to connect with his family and peers. Despite these difficulties, Billy served in the military in Vietnam. He also held a driver’s license and drove a car. He enjoyed weekend trips to N.Y.C. in the 1970’s.Billy enjoyed watching wrestling, baseball and listening to his favorite television shows, such as old cowboy movies. He loved animals and had cats, turtles, birds, a duck, and fish growing up. He had quite a collection of cassette tapes. Checkers, cards and chess, were some of his favorite pastimes. He also enjoyed reading and even memorized facts in encyclopedias. He enjoyed quiet time in his room. He loved to listen to the music hits of the 50’s through 70’s. Elvis, The Beatles and ‘Rock & Roll’ was his type of music. He was quiet one minute in his room and then he would talk ‘a mile a minute’ the next, without letting you get a word in. Billy was the older brother at home, yet was teased by his little brother, Roger, who called him ‘Moe’ growing up, yet the two had many fun memories together. Billy got along with Karl most of the time and he was a pest to his little sister Evelyn, yet they enjoyed watching TV shows together and listen to the same music. He was a ‘momma’s boy’ because she always worried about him. His dad taught him how to be a hard worker, how to mow the lawn, garden, and drink beer. Billy enjoyed reminiscing about the ‘good old days’ of his younger years. He liked kidding around with his family.Billy was out on his own a few times in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s but found there was ‘no place like home’, and he lived with his mother until her passing in 1999. He later lived in Waterville, Razorville and then at Arbor Terrace in Gardiner, Maine.William was very well liked and had many friends and family that loved him. He loved watching old western movies and TV and enjoyed being social with peers and staff through Arbor Terrace Facility where he resided. He was well liked and had many friends/peers who looked out for him and enjoyed being around him. William also enjoyed getting out in the community for haircuts and Dunkin Donuts with support from his long-time support, Christie Goulet. He was also supported by Marcus Michaud who has worked closely with him for the last five years of his life. His family would like to thank them for their hard work! Thank you also to his doctors, nurses and support staff that cared for him over the years. A private family memorial will be held in Montreal to honor his life later this month. He will be buried alongside his beloved parents at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta.Rest in Peace Billy. Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock Street, Rockland.

