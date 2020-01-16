Two local graduates were selected to receive the 2019 Alva S. Appleby Scholarship from the Maine Dental Association Charitable Foundation, according to a news release from the association.

Jenna Fongemie, a graduate of St. Dominic Academy who attends the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, and Stephanie Watson, a graduate of Cony High School who attends the University of New England College of Dental Medicine, were two of 14 students that were selected for the scholarship.

Each of the students was awarded $3,500. To be considered for the annual Appleby Scholarship, a student must be from the state of Maine, have completed their first year of dental school, and be currently enrolled in a dental school accredited by the American Dental Association.

Fongemie is the daughter of Jeffrey and Joline Fongemie, of Augusta.

Watson is the daughter of Thomas and Lisa Beeckel, of Augusta.

Incorporated in 1867, the Maine Dental Association is a professional membership organization. The MDA works to support members in achieving excellence in dentistry and to be leaders in oral health in Maine.

For more information about the MDA, go to medental.org.

