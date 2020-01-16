BURLINGTON, Vt. — The following local students were named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at The University of Vermont.
They include: Emily Robbins, of Bowdoin; Sarah Cooper, of Dresden; Kayla Christopher, of Oakland; Kailey Bell, of Palmyra; Isobel Straub, of Rangeley; Molly Searway, of Readfield; Brendan Curran, of Skowhegan; John Evans, of Waterville; and Chelsea Seabold, of Wilton.
To be named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont, students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Annual Chili-Chowder Cook-Off set for Jan. 23 in Oquossoc
-
Community
Oakland’s Adrian Phair named 59th Maine Mother of the Year
-
Community
University of Vermont fall dean’s list
-
On Music • Lucky Clark
Lucky Clark On Music: The Mallett Brothers Band
-
Maine Crime
Police charge Standish couple with operating meth lab