BURLINGTON, Vt. — The following local students were named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at The University of Vermont.

They include: Emily Robbins, of Bowdoin; Sarah Cooper, of Dresden; Kayla Christopher, of Oakland; Kailey Bell, of Palmyra; Isobel Straub, of Rangeley; Molly Searway, of Readfield; Brendan Curran, of Skowhegan; John Evans, of Waterville; and Chelsea Seabold, of Wilton.

To be named to the dean’s list at the University of Vermont, students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

