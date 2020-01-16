A two-vehicle crash in Augusta sent a Jefferson woman to the hospital Wednesday, after her vehicle was hit on Civic Center Drive, at the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 95.

Augusta police Sgt. Christopher Shaw said Kathleen Roden, 18, of Norridgewock was driving south on Civic Center Drive. As she was turning left to enter the northbound on-ramp to Interstate 95, her car was hit on the passenger side by the vehicle driven by Jennifer Sirois, 27, of Jefferson, who was traveling north on Civic Center Drive.

Shaw said Roden failed to yield the right of way.

No charges are expected.

 

