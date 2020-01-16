I’m not one who lightly puts up a yard sign announcing who I want for president. But Andrew Yang made that easy for me. Because he is the only one running with a vision that has the potential to unite us across party lines, I felt comfortable to let my diverse neighbors know of my choice, as well as to change my own party affiliation from independent to Democrat for this election at least.
Yang’s phrase “Not left. Not right. Forward.” is what piqued my interest to find out more but it was his book that sealed the deal. I find his clarity about both the challenges of the 21st century as well as his solutions profoundly refreshing, and unique to his campaign. No other candidate comes close to the democratic freedom he envisions and concrete solutions to get us there.
His policies, such as universal basic income of $1,000 a month and GDP linked to our well-being, are two examples of his rational and humane solutions that fit together like a puzzle built on the foundation of abundance and our common human worth independent of how much money we generate.
It makes no sense to have billion-dollar tech companies using our data to get rich, closing our stores, taking our jobs and paying zero in taxes. Andrew Yang is like Paul Revere crisscrossing our country shouting, “Wake up! There is enough to go around and there is not one human being that is without value. Wake up!”
Dhyana Stanley
Farmingdale
