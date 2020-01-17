The Gardiner Library Association will continue its Avis Ames Speaker Series Celebrating Maine’s Bicentennial on the Lower Kennebec Valley with three more presentations in early 2020.

The first speaker, Maine historian and author Tom Desjardin, will present on “The Colburns on the Kennebec: A Colonial Family on the Maine Frontier and the Arnold March to Kennebec” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30. The free events are at Gardiner Public Library, 152 Water St.

Desjardin will discuss events of the Colonial and Revolutionary period on the Kennebec River, focusing on the Colburn family and their influence on settlement, development, and military operations in the valley. The author of “Through a Howling Wilderness: Benedict Arnold’s March to Québec, 1775,” Desjardin holds a doctorate in U.S. history and has written several books about the Civil War with an emphasis on Gettysburg. He has taught Civil War history at Bowdoin College.

Former Gardiner Library Association president Dennis Doiron is chairman of the library association’s committee that developed the bicentennial speaker series. “We’re fortunate to have so many experts on the Lower Kennebec Valley share their knowledge through this speaker series so we can all better understand what led to Maine becoming a state on March 15, 1820,” Doiron said.

A nonprofit organization, the Gardiner Library Association financially supports the services provided by the Gardiner Public Library and maintains the library building for everyone in its service area of Gardiner, West Gardiner, Randolph, Pittston, Farmingdale and Litchfield.

For more information, call the library at 582-3312.

