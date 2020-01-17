READFIELD — The Second annual Burns Night Supper will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Asa Gile Hall at the Readfield Town Office, 8 Old Kents Hill Road.

The event is a participatory evening of poems, ceremony, music and dance celebrating the life and work of the Scottish poet Robert Burns.

This is a potluck event; bring a dish to share. Optional dress code: Highland attire or tartan accessories.

This event is sponsored by the Readfield Community Library.

For more information, contact Melissa Small at 685-4089, [email protected] or visit readfieldlibrary.wordpress.com.

