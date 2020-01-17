NEW LONDON, Conn. —The following local students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Connecticut College.

Kayla Johnson, of Farmingdale, is a senior American Studies and Government major, who earned dean’s high honors.

Mariah Charland, of Fayette, is a freshman with an undeclared major, she earned dean’s high honors.

Edin Sisson, of Sidney, is a freshman with an undeclared major, dean’s honors.

