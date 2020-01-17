Police say one man died Thursday afternoon when his pickup truck struck a protective concrete barrier near on the north side of Martin’s Point Bridge on Route 1.
David Jensen, 37, of Auburn, died at the scene when his 2013 Toyota Tundra crashed about 4:27 p.m., according to the Portland Police Department.
Jensen was the sole occupant of the truck, and there were no other vehicles involved.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Portland police at 874-8532, or 874-8575.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Waterville fire chief: Alleged white power gesture in photo made ‘unknowingly’
-
Local & State
Driver killed in crash on Martin’s Point Bridge in Portland
-
Maine Crime
Portland police charge man with random Old Port assault
-
Nation & World
Pompeo breaks silence on alleged threats to envoy in Ukraine
-
Local & State
Another loaded gun found in a bag at Portland jetport