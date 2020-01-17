SKOWHEGAN— Megan Curtis scored 16 points and Deleyni Carr added 15 to lead the Lawrence girls basketball team to a 55-36 victory over Skowhegan in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Friday night.

Savannah Weston scored nine points and Sarah Poli chipped in with eight for Lawrence (8-5).

Jaycie Christopher scored a team-high 15 points for Skowhegan (6-7).

GARDINER 60, CAMDEN HILLS 49: Kassidy Collins had a double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds to help rally the Tigers.

Gardiner (11-1) trailed 31-23 at halftime but out-scored Camden (2-9) 37-18 the rest of the way.

Bailey Poore led all players with 21 points for Gardiner.

Ella Graffam scored 13 points to lead Camden.

BUCKFIELD 45, TEMPLE ACADEMY 28: Alyssa Litchfield had 10 of her career-high 16 points in the second quarter and Buckfield (4-7) pulled away to sink the Bereans.

The Bucks outscored Temple 18-8 in the quarter. Deja Bennett and Madison Turcotte each had six points.

Ella Baker had 13 points for Temple and Chloe Riportella had six points.

RANGELEY 61, VALLEY 44: Winnie LaRochelle led four players in double figures with 17 points and the Lakers jumped out to a fast start before holding off the Cavaliers in the second half to pick up the D South victory.

Lauren Eastlack and Olivia Pye each scored 14 points while Emily Eastlack added 11 for Rangeley (13-0), which led 32-11 at the half.

Jillian Miller scored a team-high 13 points for Valley (5-6).

MARANACOOK 46, MOUNT VIEW 29: Amanda Goucher scored a game-high 15 points and Grace Dwyer added 10 as the Black Bears (6-5) prevailed in a KVAC B game in Thorndike.

Hannah Coolen led the Mustangs (1-12 with 11 points while Kricket Thompson added eight.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 56, HALL-DALE 40: The Falcons flew by the Bulldogs in an MVC game in Rumford.

Mountain Valley accosted Hall-Dale 24-12 in the first quarter. Rylee Sevigny and Autumn Freeman each scored 14 points, while Kierstyn Lyons added 11 for the Falcons (7-5).

KK Wills led the Bulldogs (3-8) with 14 points in the losing effort.

BOYS BASKETBALL

FOREST HILLS 82, PINE TREE 42: Parker Desjardins scored 25 of his 31 points in the first half to lead the Tigers in Portland.

Desjardins added 10 rebounds and five assists as well for Forest Hills (13-0). Hunter Cuddy added 23 points and 11 rebounds while Mason Desjardins chipped in 10 points.

Pine Tree (7-6) was led by Chris Amisi with 22 points.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 70, CARRABEC 38: Brandon Frey scored 20 points and Jack Bryant added 16 to lead the Phoenix (9-2) in Jay.

Luke Carey compiled a game-high 21 points for the Cobras (1-12).

TEMPLE ACADEMY 64, BUCKFIELD 47: Marko Ajvaz scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds to lead four Temple players in double figures, as the Bereans took the East/West Conference win in Buckfield.

Stevo Kruta added 15 points for the Bereans. Dragan Jovanovic and Zack Wiles each scored 11 points for Temple (5-5).

RJ Loring led Buckfield (4-8) with 14 points. Tyler Gammon added 12 points for the Bucks.

SKOWHEGAN 57, LAWRENCE 52: Skowhegan outscored Lawrence 10-5 to earn the KVAC A win at home.

Levi Obert led the way with 19 points for Skowhegan (8-4) while Matush Prokop added 12.

Lawrence (6-7) was led by Dylan Coombs with 16 points. Dylan Martin-Hachey and Zack Nickerson each chipped in 10.

MONMOUTH 63, MADISON 34: The Mustangs galloped past the Bulldogs in Monmouth.

Monmouth (8-4) raced to a 20-8 first quarter lead. Brock Bates, Gabe Martin and Hayden Fletcher scored 15, 14 and 13 points, respectively, for the Mustangs.

Vern Worthen led the Bulldogs (5-7) in the losing effort.

