Free presentations on the topic of improved mental health will be offered by parishes in Augusta and Waterville in the coming weeks.

As part of its ongoing Coffee and Conversation series, the St. Michael Parish Social Justice Commission will sponsor a presentation and discussion on “Fighting Mental Health Stigma.” The session will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in St. Monica Hall at 5 Kendall St., in Augusta, according to a news release from Dave Guthro, communications director, Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland.

St. Michael parishioners Emily Dowdell and Andrew Phinney, both professionals in the mental health field, will lead the discussion.

For more information, contact the parish at 623-8823 or [email protected].

Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Lyon in Winslow will co-host Living with Depression from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the hall of Notre Dame Church at 116 Silver St., in Waterville.

Marc Sirois, a parishioner of Corpus Christi and the manager of outpatient behavioral services for MaineGeneral Medical Center, will discuss the causes and treatments of depression as well as strategies for living with depression and supporting those who do.

For more information, call 873-4512 or email [email protected].

For more information about these and other special events occurring in the Diocese of Portland, visit portlanddiocese.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: