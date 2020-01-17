CHELSEA – Tracy McGrew, 57, of Chelsea, died at her home on Monday January 13, 2020. She was born in Lawrence, Mass., on March 19, 1962, the daughter of Arthur and Bertha (Auger) Tisbert.Tracy adored her animals, her favorite place to be was in the barn with her beloved horses, Gus and Dolly and partner PJ, and she loved spending time with family and her grandkids. She was a state worker for many years until she retired to a quieter life in the country where her animals consumed most of her time and that’s just how she liked it. Her greatest passion in life were her pets and her family. She was a kind and compassionate soul that would do anything for anyone. She will be deeply missed. Tracy is survived by her partner Phillip Dill of Chelsea; daughter Melissa Graves, of Ma.; two Stepdaughters Mellanie Large and husband Tyler of Richmond, Pearyleigh Marrow and Partner Fred Moody of Waterville, as well as her siblings Arthur Tisbert and Wife Vicki of Windsor, Elaine Landry and Jim of Mt. Vernon, Joann Dunn and partner John Jones of Mt. Vernon, Kristine Kitson and partner Steve Sohm of Vienna and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A celebration of Tracy’s life will be held at a later date.Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

