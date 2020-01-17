WEST HAVEN, CONN. — Kayleigh Therriault, of Norridgewock, and Gabriel Jones, of Readfield, have been named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at the University of New Haven.

Therriault is a student in the College of Arts and Sciences, working towards a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in interior design.

Jones is a student in the College of Arts and Sciences, working towards a Bachelor of Arts degree in music and sound recording.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: