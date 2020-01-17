WATERVILLE — A man was arrested and charged Wednesday evening after officers found $40,000 worth of drugs in his Waterville residence, police said.

Mayo Anthony Jones, 44, who was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, is facing two counts of Class A aggravated trafficking of Schedule W drugs and one count of Class D unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, according to Waterville Police Chief Joseph Massey.

Jones was arrested without incident in his second-floor apartment at 11 High St. approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, after officers executed a search warrant and located 195.16 grams of fentanyl, 10.75 grams of crack cocaine and 5.5 grams of cocaine, Massey said. The arrest was the result of a two-month joint investigation between the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office and Waterville and Fairfield police.

An affidavit filed by Detective Duane Cloutier of the Waterville Police Department on Jan. 15 said that police made a forced entry into Jones’ apartment, located and secured Jones and used Somerset Detective David Cole’s canine to search the apartment.

“While Jones was at the station, Officers Seth Rolfe and Scott Dumas searched Jones’ person,” according to the affidavit. “Officer Rolfe observed a plastic bag between Jones butt cheeks and Officer Rolfe asked Jones to pull it out and hand it to him which Jones did.”

The affidavit describes that the drugs found “in Jones’ butt cheeks” included 24 bags totaling 10.75 grams of crack cocaine, 16 bags totaling 6.37 grams of fentanyl and 9 bags totaling 5.5 grams of cocaine. Additional drugs were found in bags on the living room floor, on top of a garbage can and in the kitchen.

In addition to the drugs, officers seized $7,979 in cash, three drug ledgers and three cell phones, according to the affidavit.

“It’s significant,” Massey said about the quantity of drugs seized. “We continue to focus on those source-level dealers who are trafficking in the city. We put a lot of effort into these cases, and they’re often joint investigations between multiple agencies to try to attack it on every front that we can. But again, our real focus is on those source-level dealers who are really out there selling the stuff and making sure we focus on and spend resources on those individuals who are actually bringing (drugs) into (the) community and selling them.”

Jones is being held at the Kennebec County Jail on a total of $205,000 cash bail. He will appear before the Kennebec County Superior Court in Augusta on Feb. 24 at 8:30 a.m.

Class A crimes are punishable in Maine by up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine and Class D crimes are punishable by up to one year of incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

