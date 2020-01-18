ST. PETER, Minn. — Emily Gerencer, of Gardiner, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average or higher for the semester.
