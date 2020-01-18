KENTS HILL — Cam Jordan assisted on one goal, then scored less than a minute later, and the Capital Region Hawks held off Marshwood/Traip/Sanford/Noble 4-3 in boys hockey action Saturday.

Jordan assisted on Coleman Watson’s game-winner with 9:20 to play to break a 2-2 tie, then scored 36 seconds later off an assist from Pat Prescott. Chase Stanley scored a 5-on-3 goal from Eli Janetos with 8.2 seconds left for the KnightHawks (1-9), who got 40 saves from Austin Ledger.

Anthony Newton opened the scoring in the first period for the KnightHawks, then assisted on a Janetos goal 59 seconds later.

Prescott put Capital Region (2-6) on the board late in the first with a power-play goal, assisted by Jon Rioux, who scored power-play goal of his own off a Sandor Doczy-Bordi assist late in the second. Thomas Thornton made 24 saves for the Hawks.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HALL-DALE 60, MT. ABRAM 28: Caden Wills had 18 points and six rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a Mountain Valley Conference win over the Roadrunners in Farmingdale.

Iris Ireland had 12 points and six rebounds, while Lily Platt and Amanda Trepanier each addd six points for Hall-Dale (4-8).

Josey Arms led Mt. Abram (3-9) with eight points.

OAK HILL 50, MONMOUTH ACADEMY 42: Desirae Dumais scored 21 points to lead the Raiders to an MVC win over the Mustangs in Monmouth.

Emily Dillman added seven points for Oak Hill (8-3).

Emma Johnson led Monmouth (9-3) with 15 points, while Libby Clement added 10 points.

MT. BLUE 50, NOKOMIS 48: Lexi Mittelstadt scored a game-high 17 points and added 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks in a nail-biting road win for the Cougars at Newport.

Eva Stevens also had 17 for Mt. Blue (5-6), to go along with five rebounds.

Camryn King paced the Warriors (4-8) with 14 points, and Brianna Townsend was right behind with 13.

LISBON 41, CARRABEC 20: Destiny Deschaines notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists to help pace the Greyhounds past the Cobras at Lisbon.

Giana Russo also scored 10 points, to go along with seven assists, for Lisbon (7-4), and Charlee Cox and Kiley Merritt each added eight points.

Courtney Rollins paced the Cobras (7-6) with six points, while Julia Baker and Sarah Olson scored five points apiece.

BOYS BASKETBALL

RANGELEY 69, A.R. GOULD 31: The Lakers (11-1) used a press defense to grab a big lead and roll to a win over the Bears (4-5) in Rangeley.

Rangeley led 18-7 after one quarter and 35-15 at halftime. Kenny Thompson made two 3-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points for the Lakers. Matthew Stout added 10, Trevor Dolbier had nine and Chase Carmichael finished with eight.

KeShawn Brown led A.R. Gould with 16 points, and Drake Craft scored 12.

