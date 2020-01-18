CLINTON – Alan Scott Johnston, 59, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, after extended health problems. He was the son of Beverly and Kenneth Johnston of Shawmut, both predeceased.

Alan was a true “Mainer” born in Waterville, grew up in Shawmut, and had a home on the Kennebec River. Alan worked at Keyes Fibre in Shawmut, and the Gorbell Power Plant in Athens, Maine.

Alan’s passions were all about what Maine has to offer, good friends, and hunting and fishing. Though it must have been difficult, Alan was an Oakland Raider Football fan, but defaulted to our beloved Red Sox for baseball.

Alan leaves behind a brother, and sister-in-law, Lynn, and Debbie; a niece, Kimberly; and nephews, Zachary, and Matthew; as well as numerous cousins.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Alan’s life from 6 to 8 p.m. with words of remembrance to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

