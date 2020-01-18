AUGUSTA – “Gene” passed away peacefully at 2:22 p.m. on Monday Dec. 9, 2019. He was 56.

He was in the Augusta Calumet Club Sharpies, and a Gardiner Area High School graduate, class of 1981, where he was on the wrestling and track teams.

Gene loved music and dancing with Lisa. A barefoot Gardiner fisherman, then everywhere thru his life, he also fancied bowhunting, football, his good friends and his “weed”!

He enjoyed concerts, dining out, gardening, traveling everywhere in the RV, long walks on beaches and in neighborhoods, Fielders Choice Ice cream, ice pops, snowshoeing, running the snowblower, digging for antiques, and jamming to tunes in his car.

Gene was predeceased by his father, Charles Eugene Wheeler Sr.

Survived by his loving wife, Lisa Lynn (Daniello) Wheeler of Gardiner; mother, Sharon Pullen of Lewiston; daughter, Mariah Bently and husband, Dakota of Rumford; sister, Debbie Haley and nephew Alex of Farmingdale; niece, Heather Richards and family; nephew, Jeremy Haley; sister, Karen Mailhot and husband Rick of Lewiston, nephews, Hason and Ricky; sister, Lynn Lovely and husband, Frank of Oakland, nieces Mandy, Ashley and Victoria; several cousins; aunt, Joan “Snooki” and uncle, John Lavin of Gorham, aunt, Donna Pendexter of Maryland; daughters-in-law, Chelsea, Allie, Taylour and spouses; five grandsons, two granddaughters; ex-wife, Maureen Murphy of Mexico; best friends, uncle Gregory Houdlette, bro Dave Fuller, sis Wendy Haley of Gardiner. Florida family and friends, Celeste, Donna, Johnny, Lynne, Bobby, Michael and Holly, Mike and Roland. “Mama” Jan (Scrabble buddy) of New Orleans.

Gene ADORED his “fur-children” kitties, Alice and Moon.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Lisa Wheeler or Gregory Houdlette, where a portion of the money will be used to purchase a marker for placement on a donated plot at Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner during a celebration of life (to be determined)

in spring of 2020.

