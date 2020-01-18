UNITY – Claude Thomas “The Traveling Man”, 83, passed away Jan. 16, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 18, 1936, the son of William and Esther Thomas. Claude graduated from Freedom Academy. Claude married Marion Spaulding on Sept. 16, 1961. They happily raised their five children in Knox.

Claude served in the Army. After his release from the Army he went back to work on his family farm. He continued farming until 1975 when he joined Local 320 Carpenter Millwright Union in Waterville. Upon retiring Claude had a great idea to start growing and peddling potatoes which he did for over 30 years. He became known as “The Traveling Man.”

He was predeceased by his loving wife Marion of 56 years; his parents; brothers Richard, Arthur, Grant, William, Robert, Gary, Dale, Bernard, Neil, Carl, Lowell (Moe) and sisters Elnora, Arlene, Millie, and Shirley.

Claude is survived by his five children and families: Darrell and Heather, Shirley and Gregg (Ingraham), Janet, Robert and Debbie, and Kirk and Julie; he will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Vanessa, Shane, Isaac, Macy, Alex, Trevor and Emma Lou; great grandchildren Carolina, Daxton and Dawson; special great nephews Lucas and Austin; his sister Frances Paradis and husband Irvin; sisters-in-law, Bea Thomas, Nancy Spaulding and brother-in-law Phillip (Bo) Spaulding and wife Brenda; and many special nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Maine Veterans Home in Augusta for the excellent care they provided. Special thanks go to Hannah, Chris and Patty who spent endless hours making sure he was comfortable and content.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, from 4-6 p.m. at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. at Brooks Pentecostal Church, 178 Monroe Hwy, Brooks.

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

