HALLOWELL – Dorothy Gray, 89, of Hallowell and formerly of Farmingdale, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation Center in Augusta. She was born in Rumford on April 1, 1930, the daughter of Mildred (York) Judkins and Perry W. Judkins.

Dot attended Gould Academy and then Farmington State Teachers College where she met and married Vern Gray on June 23, 1951.

Dot and Vern built their home and raised their family in Farmingdale, living there for almost 60 years. In later years they spent the cold weather months in Northport, Fla. at their cherished “winter camp”.

Dot spent her last few years being lovingly cared for at Granite Hill Estates in Hallowell.

She is predeceased by her parents; husband E. Vernon Gray, brother Stanley Judkins, sister Marilyn Emery; and grandson Tyler Wiley.

Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Joan Bickford and husband Robert and Susan Longfellow, all of Wiscasset; six grandchildren, Benjamin Bickford, Kyra Wiley, Chandler Longfellow, Robert Bickford, Jr., all of Wiscasset, Tanya Bickford of Florida and Dan Longfellow II of Connecticut; and two great-granddaughters Jenna Bickford of Wiscasset, and Ava Longfellow of Connecticut.

There will be a graveside service at Maine Avenue Cemetery in Farmingdale in the spring.

