NEWPORT – Richard D Franklin, 89, died Jan. 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born May 20, 1930 in Meductic, New Brunswick, Canada to Delbert and Stella (Grant) Franklin. He graduated from Meductic High School, Class of 1948.He married the love of his life, Hazel Fraser, in 1954 after a one year courtship. From the day he met her, his future plans changed and his sole purpose in life was to love and care for her for the 65 years they were married.Richard worked for 45 years as a heavy equipment operator working on much of the I-95 corridor from Houlton to York. In 1963 he moved his family from Canada to Newport and became a United States citizen. He devoted himself to provide for his wife and three children putting God first in all that he did and was an uplifting testimony to all who knew him. His home was open to family, friends and missionaries from all over the world and all enjoyed his patient ways and easy going personality.He delighted in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spent time teaching them to play checkers, chess and other games. He raised his children to work hard and be responsible. More than anything else he prayed for them every day. He loved music and often hosted talented musicians to hear them play and sing, especially country music and hymns. His family has many fond memories of the time they spent at their camp on Sebasticook Lake. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Newport which he began attending shortly after moving to Newport in 1963. He served on the board of trustees and became close friends with several of the pastors who led the church through the years. In addition to his wife of Newport, he is survived by three children, Ruth York-McCarthy of Kennebunkport, Delbert and wife Jean Franklin of Canaan, Doug and wife Diane Franklin of Newport; seven grandchildren, Christopher York, Nicole Johnson, Cassie Mullin, Megan Smith, Jason, Andrew and Zachary Franklin; and five great- grandchildren.Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Crosby & Neal, 117 Main St., Newport. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Calvary Baptist Church, Grove Street, Newport, with the Rev. George Perkins officiating. Spring burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Newport. Those who wish may leave written condolences at www.CrosbyNeal.com

Memorial donations may be made to the: Calvary Baptist Church 39 Grove St. Newport, ME 04953 or: Bangor Humane Society 693B Mt. Hope Ave. Bangor, ME 04401

