RICHMOND – Warren D. Brewster, 87, arrived at his rest in Jesus on Jan. 14, 2020, after a brief illness, and a life well lived.

Warren Douglas Brewster was born in Portland to Harry and Wilda Brewster on July 20, 1932.

The youngest of four boys, Warren spent his childhood in Portland where he became a Boy Scout and an excellent swimmer. He attended Deering High School, where he lettered in tennis. As an upperclassman, Warren attended South Lancaster Academy in Lancaster, Mass. where he would meet his future wife, Joan Patten. They married on July 13, 1952.

Warren earned his degree as a registered nurse from the Atlantic Union College School of Nursing in Lancaster, Mass. and New England Sanitarium. He enjoyed a successful career as a nurse and medical technician at Stoneham Memorial Hospital.

A true renaissance man, and a man of incredible intelligence and integrity, Warren enjoyed playing tennis, reading, studying history (especially of the World Wars), playing the guitar (teaching himself classical guitar) and clarinet, camping, walking, watching old movies, studying maps, wordsmithing, telling jokes, and best of all, spending time with his darling wife, children, and grandchildren. Warren loved life, his family, and above all, his God.

Warren is survived by his beloved wife, Joan Brewster of Richmond; his children, Douglas Brewster of Ohio, Carol Brewster and her husband David Waterman of Maine, Janet Brewster-Montoya of Massachusetts, and Ronald Brewster of Maine; his grandchildren, Deborah Murray of Massachusetts, Rachel Hanscom of Maine, Vanessa Murray and her husband Richard Cabral of Massachusetts, Kevin Murray of Massachusetts, Ashley Brewster of Ohio, and Emily Nelsen and her husband Ben Nelsen of Ohio.

He is predeceased by his parents, Wilda and Harry; and his three older brothers, Harry, Eugene and Gerald.

Warren will be profoundly missed by his loved ones, who look forward to seeing him again when Jesus returns. “Ketchya later”.

A graveside service will take place in the spring at the Evergreen Cemetery in Richmond.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Warren’s name can be made to ADRA, Signs of the Times, Voice of Prophecy, or the Pine Tree Academy Music Program.

