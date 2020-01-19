FRANKLIN, Mass. —The following local students have earned a place on the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Dean College.
They are Zoe Derosby, of Waterville; and Cami Dubois and Joshua Veilleux, both of Winslow.
These students have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.
Founded in 1865, Dean College is a private, residential college located in Franklin Massachusetts, 45 minutes from Boston, Massachusetts, and Providence, Rhode Island. Dean College offers baccalaureate degrees, associate degree programs, as well as a robust schedule of part-time continuing and professional education credit and certificate programs throughout the calendar year.
