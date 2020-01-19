We were impressed by the two articles in the “A Deadly Shade of Green” series you published this week. Reporter Matt Hongoltz-Hetling, and Michael Seamans, the photographer, powerfully introduced the readers of this newspaper to the effects of our rampant and expanding desire for energy on an entire culture’s way of life. The writing was vivid, the photography evocative, and the effect significant.

How can we support “solutions” to climate change while creating collateral damage of the kind we see discussed in these articles? What is the real cost of the damage to fish, the woods, and an outdoor way of life of the Central Maine Power project, which will scar Maine’s wildest lands.

Most importantly this is the kind of in-depth reporting that shows what journalism can do if we provide the necessary resources.

Thanks for devoting the time, space, and energy to support this level of journalism in our local newspaper. More like this please!

Emanuel Pariser and Lea Girardin

Waterville

