We were impressed by the two articles in the “A Deadly Shade of Green” series you published this week. Reporter Matt Hongoltz-Hetling, and Michael Seamans, the photographer, powerfully introduced the readers of this newspaper to the effects of our rampant and expanding desire for energy on an entire culture’s way of life. The writing was vivid, the photography evocative, and the effect significant.
How can we support “solutions” to climate change while creating collateral damage of the kind we see discussed in these articles? What is the real cost of the damage to fish, the woods, and an outdoor way of life of the Central Maine Power project, which will scar Maine’s wildest lands.
Most importantly this is the kind of in-depth reporting that shows what journalism can do if we provide the necessary resources.
Thanks for devoting the time, space, and energy to support this level of journalism in our local newspaper. More like this please!
Emanuel Pariser and Lea Girardin
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Sen. Susan Collins should demand impeachment witnesses
-
Local & State
New autism center in Portland will aid underserved population
-
Letters to the Editor
Let Iran choose its own fate
-
Letters to the Editor
‘Gleaning’ can help solve hunger
-
Letters to the Editor
Those in power should listen to Maine teachers
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.