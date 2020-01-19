BINGHAM — Stevo Kruta scored 20 points for the Temple Academy boys basketball team in a 56-53 loss to Valley in an East/West game on Saturday.
The Cavaliers are now 4-8, while the Bereans are 4-6.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Local roundup: Valley boys basketball tops Temple Academy
-
Local & State
Portland’s annual MLK celebration continues with broad community support
-
Local & State
Kennebec River rises in Augusta, forcing Front Street to close Sunday
-
Varsity Maine
Swimming: Cony’s transition starts at the top
-
Local & State
Gordon honored with KVCOC Lifetime Achievement Award