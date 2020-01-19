Recently, U.S. Senate candidate Ross LaJeunesse pointed to a California law as an example of a state passing a strong online privacy law. Unfortunately, current privacy protections offered in Maine do not compare.
Last year, the Maine Legislature passed “An Act to Protect the Privacy of Online Consumer Information,” which was no more than a half-measure in actually protecting Mainers online. The law stops after regulating internet service providers and does nothing to protect consumers from the websites, search engines and social media platforms that leave us the most vulnerable.
Maine’s consumers deserve more. Without legislation that includes all the areas we travel online, we are still at risk to attacks and our information is not protected. The Legislature needs to work together to pass comprehensive legislation which will actually protect our privacy.
Jonathan Moynahan
Chelsea
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Sen. Susan Collins should demand impeachment witnesses
-
Local & State
New autism center in Portland will aid underserved population
-
Letters to the Editor
Let Iran choose its own fate
-
Letters to the Editor
‘Gleaning’ can help solve hunger
-
Letters to the Editor
Those in power should listen to Maine teachers
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.