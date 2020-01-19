Recently, U.S. Senate candidate Ross LaJeunesse pointed to a California law as an example of a state passing a strong online privacy law. Unfortunately, current privacy protections offered in Maine do not compare.

Last year, the Maine Legislature passed “An Act to Protect the Privacy of Online Consumer Information,” which was no more than a half-measure in actually protecting Mainers online. The law stops after regulating internet service providers and does nothing to protect consumers from the websites, search engines and social media platforms that leave us the most vulnerable.

Maine’s consumers deserve more. Without legislation that includes all the areas we travel online, we are still at risk to attacks and our information is not protected. The Legislature needs to work together to pass comprehensive legislation which will actually protect our privacy.

Jonathan Moynahan

Chelsea

