Recently, U.S. Senate candidate Ross LaJeunesse pointed to a California law as an example of a state passing a strong online privacy law. Unfortunately, current privacy protections offered in Maine do not compare.

Last year, the Maine Legislature passed “An Act to Protect the Privacy of Online Consumer Information,” which was no more than a half-measure in actually protecting Mainers online. The law stops after regulating internet service providers and does nothing to protect consumers from the websites, search engines and social media platforms that leave us the most vulnerable.

Maine’s consumers deserve more. Without legislation that includes all the areas we travel online, we are still at risk to attacks and our information is not protected. The Legislature needs to work together to pass comprehensive legislation which will actually protect our privacy.

 

Jonathan Moynahan

Chelsea

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles