WINTHROP – Marcia Elaine Cooper, 74, died at her home on Jan. 16, 2020 after a long illness.

She was born on Jan. 30, 1945, to George and Gertrude Randlette of Monmouth, Maine.

Marcia graduated from Monmouth Academy in 1963 and married her late husband, Del Cooper, that same year. Soon after their marriage they built the home in Winthrop. It was at this home that they would spend the next 50 years, raising a family, enjoying time with their grandchildren and living out their lives until their passing. In addition to raising her own children, Marcia managed a daycare at the home for many years. Marcia loved to cook and entertain. She spent more than a decade working with the public serving at The Branding Iron, employed as payroll clerk at Carlton Woolen Mills and also payables for Dave’s Appliance in Winthrop. She cherished spending time with friends and family and had a real zest for life. Her grandchildren will forever remember the special times spent at Mims house.

The family would like to give thanks to Beacon Hospice for their assistance through these tough times and particularly her pal, Katherine, who was by Mom’s side to the end.

She is survived by her son, Robert and his wife Anne, daughter Kimberly Blanchard and her husband Michael; four grandchildren, Kristopher Cooper and his wife, Kimberly, Nicholas Cooper and his significant other, Kayla, Hannah and Elle Blanchard; and two great-grandchildren, Natalie and Wesley.

At Marcia’s request, a family graveside service for her and Del will take place in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, where memories, condolences and photos may be shared on the obituary page of our website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous