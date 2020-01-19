WINTHROP – Marian “Peg” Louise Curtis MacDonald, was born to Augusta Tolman Curtis and Theodore S. Curtis Sr. of Orono. Peg grew up with her sisters, Mary Curtis Betts and Edith Curtis, and brother Ted Curtis Jr., and attended the Church of Universal Fellowship in Orono with her family. She attended Orono schools and graduated from Orono High School in 1951.

Peg went on to the University of New Hampshire, where she earned her degree in occupational therapy and became a registered occupational therapist (OTR). She enjoyed a long career as an O.T., during which she touched the lives of many and displayed a lifelong appreciation for teaching and caring for others. She began her career at the Togus Veterans Hospital following her graduation from UNH and adventures in Europe with a UNH classmate and lifelong friend.

Peg met William Earle MacDonald while skiing at Sugarloaf and they married in 1959. She and Bill were active in the Abnaki Ski and Outing Club of Augusta and they enjoyed many outdoor activities together. Those included skiing, hiking, camping and spending time at the lake and, especially, Pumpkin Knob Island in Casco Bay.

Peg, Bill and their children were part of the community of the Unitarian Church in Augusta.Throughout her life, Peg was sustained by sharing time with others, being outside and seeking spiritual meaning. Later in life, Peg enjoyed worshipping as a member of the Winthrop Center Friends Church. While her children were young, Peg worked as a consultant to nursing homes across Maine and returned later to Togus Veterans Hospital. She concluded her professional career as a traveling OT in Maine.

Peg’s philosophy as an occupational therapist extended beyond professional expectations. Some of her closest friends were therapists and health care providers she met through her professional and community work. Peg mentored many therapists, some of whom later cared for her at the Veterans’ Home in Augusta. She also provided care to many veterans with whom she would later reside. At the Veterans’ Home, her holistic approach to therapy, health, and life came full circle.

Peg will be missed and remembered lovingly by her sister-in-law Rose Marie Montero Curtis; her children, Sue Williamson, Andy MacDonald, William Dana MacDonald, and Gail Burnett; their significant others and spouses, Andy Williamson IV, Wendy Roy, Heather Marmura, and Jim Schauer; grandchildren Owen Williamson, Sarah Williamson, Andy Williamson V, Nikki MacDonald, Cameron MacDonald, Iain Burnett, and Michael Burnett; great-grandchildren Rose, Tate, and Rhys Burnett; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Peg was close to caregivers at her home as well as her caregivers and fellow residents at the Veteran’s Home, where she never stopped doing OT assessments and advocating for those in need. She clearly expressed her choices for the care she received, and by her choice, died peacefully and naturally. She and her family are deeply appreciative of the care and friendship she received from staff, residents, and the extended community.

Peg was predeceased by her parents; husband Bill; sister Mary, sister Edith, brother Ted; and granddaughter Emily Burnett.

Peg loved life and shared her joy of life with all. Whether she was carrying her mountain dulcimer up the Chimney Pond trail for the annual camping and hiking trip on Katahdin, passionately advocating for her clients, skiing Tuckerman Ravine on Mt. Washington, hiking sections of the Appalachian Trail, playing a game of cribbage or Rummikub, rowing her dory around Casco Bay, or leading family and friends in song and dance, she inspired others to join her.

The family is planning a celebration of life at the Winthrop Center Friends Church and interment at Lakeview Cemetery in Winthrop on May 9, for all who wish to attend. Time and details will be announced in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

The family encourages donations in Peg’s memory to the Maine Occupational Therapy Association scholarship fund, maineot.org/Donate or to the YMCA Camp of Maine

scholarship fund

P.O. Box 446

Winthrop, ME 04364

or maineycamp.org/campaign/how-to-contribute.

