SOUTH CHINA – Todd N. Tolhurst, 60, of South China, passed away Jan. 16, 2020 at home after a brief illness. Todd was born in Rochester, N.Y., son of Albert and Marianne Tolhurst.

Todd spent his early years in Rochester and moved to Boynton Beach, Fla. during high school. Todd was an early IT adopter, a geek before it was cool, and started his career at Radio Shack. He has been the Director of Development at INFORME in Augusta for the past 20 years. Todd was passionate about his work and was well respected by all.

He had many interests such as ham radio WA1M, woodworking, welding, photography, flying drones, science experiments, videography, trivia, cooking, building computers and collecting slide rules. He was known to family and friends as a great debater and Oracle of knowledge. Todd was a member of MENSA, the high IQ society.

Todd was a leader in the Gun Owners of Maine organization. He believed very strongly in the 2nd Amendment and worked to preserve gun rights and foster gun safety.

Todd is survived by his wife Elizabeth Curtis, his brothers Lyle and Mark Tolhurst, Scott Caskey, Donald and Robert Tolhurst, his sister Jeanne Tolhurst Holt and two special friends Tiffany Glidden and Elizabeth Dyer.

A celebration of Todd’s life will be planned for mid to late February. His family has asked if you have stories and thoughts of Todd to share that you please consider e-mailing them to [email protected] to be read and shared at his celebration and also to help his family heal from this loss.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to:

MaineGeneral Hospice

PO Box 828

Waterville, ME 04903-0828

or: South China Volunteer

Fire Department

PO Box 325

South China, ME 04358

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous