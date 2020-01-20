The Augusta Nature Club will hold its monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Capital Area Technical Center at 40 Pierce Drive in Augusta. .
Lunch will be served at noon followed by a brief business meeting.
Chrystal Ferris, Nursery/perennial manager at Longfellow’s Greenhouses in Manchester, will speak. She will show a power-point presentation about primroses and new perennials.
Lunch will cost $7, and RSVP is required to Heide Munro at 622-7395 by Jan. 25.
