The Augusta Nature Club will hold its monthly luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Capital Area Technical Center at 40 Pierce Drive in Augusta. .

Lunch will be served at noon followed by a brief business meeting.

Chrystal Ferris, Nursery/perennial manager at Longfellow’s Greenhouses in Manchester, will speak. She will show a power-point presentation about primroses and new perennials.

Lunch will cost $7, and RSVP is required to Heide Munro at 622-7395 by Jan. 25.

 

 

