WINTHROP — Author, photographer and historian Jeffrey Ryan will read from and discuss his book “Appalachian Odyssey” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the Bailey Public Library, 39 Bowdoin St.

The free event is the first of a 10-part series that will explore outdoor recreation, and is sponsored by Kennebec Savings Bank. The series will run until October, according to a news release from the library.

The book recounts Ryan’s three decade and 2,100-mile journey on the Appalachian Trail using history, visuals and storytelling.

Ryan, who climbed Maine’s highest 50 mountains in one year, was born and raised in Maine. He has written several books about his outdoor exploits, his fascination with hiking trails and the people and places found just off the beaten path.

“Appalachian Odyssey” was hailed by the executive editor of National Geographic as “a classic of nature and travel writing,” according to the release.

His books are known for weaving history into walks across contemporary landscapes. When Ryan isn’t trekking, chasing down a great story or spinning yarns from his keyboard, he enjoys sharing his adventures with audiences who love the outdoors.

For more information, call the library at 377-8673.

