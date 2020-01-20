BRUNSWICK — Two Brunswick churches and neighboring businesses were burglarized over the weekend.

Sometime Thursday night or early Friday morning, someone broke into the Brunswick Church of the Nazarene at 94 McKeen St., according to Pastor Chris Rogers.

The office was ransacked and some of the church’s audio-video equipment was taken, as were two guitars belonging to Rogers and his son. Rogers said police told him there had been similar burglaries elsewhere in town. The church films sermons and broadcasts them on Brunswick’s local access television.

Just over a mile away, someone broke into the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 336 Maine St. sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday morning.

Pastor Rebecca Wegner said her secretary found the doors open Saturday morning and called police shortly after 8 a.m. Someone had smashed the door window to open the door.

A few computers and small items were stolen, but there was significant damage to the church’s education building. Several doors were broken after being pried open.

“They sort of trashed the place looking for valuables but there was nothing catastrophic or anything like that,” she said. “It is just disappointing and annoying more than anything else.”

Wegner said this is the most serious burglary or vandalism at the church in her 20 years there.

“Of course we don’t keep any valuables on the church property,” she said. “We never have.”

Two miles away at 30 Bath Road, Pam Edwards said her business, D’tails Dog Grooming was also burglarized sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Someone broke the window of the entry door and took cash and left a backdoor ajar on one of the coldest nights of the winter. She estimates about $200 was missing from the salon.

Next door, Black Pug Brewing was also burglarized. The brewery announced on its Facebook page Saturday morning that it would be opening late after finding its door broken and register empty that morning.

Edwards said someone pried the brewery’s door open with a crowbar. A computer was taken from the brewery as well as some bar snacks, she said.

Now she’s considering installing alarm and surveillance systems.

Wegner said while the church congregation was upset about the burglary and vandalism to their church, they were also concerned.

“It’s sad to think that people would try to take something from a church,” she said. “We were more sad and worried about the situations people find themselves in that push them to desperate actions than anything else because the monetary value of it was just not worth their effort.”

Rogers said many have him asked how someone could do this to a church.

“People who don’t know the Lord don’t have any regard for that I guess,” he said Monday. “That’s probably the biggest prayer in all of this is maybe somehow through all of this these folks will come to an understanding that God loves them and will have a better choice for their lives.”

Brunswick police did not respond to a request for comment on the burglaries Monday.

