AUGUSTA — Cynthia Taylor Clark will share some of her personal healing tools and experiences from her book “From Stressed to Blessed: Becoming Present, Healthy, and Strong,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St. A snow date has been set for 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30.
Clark is a certified Intentional Creativity coach, Color of Women visionary artist, teacher and healer. With intentional creativity, she offers all of her intuitive gifts as a heart-centered practice to share with others through her programs and workshops.
For more information about Clark and her book, find her on Facebook @cindytaylorclark or visit cindytaylorclark.com.
For more information, call the library at 626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.
