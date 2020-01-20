Eleena Lee, a senior at Erskine Academy in South China, has received an Honorable Mention Award in Next Gen Personl Finance third annual Payback Challenge.

NGPF is a non-profit committed to ensuring that all students leave high school with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly complex financial world, according to a news release from Erskine Academy.

More than 900 students from across the U.S. submitted essays last fall after playing the award-winning college finance game, Payback. Tim Ranzetta, co-founder of NGPF, said “Over 200,000 students played Payback during the contest period. It was great to see the impact this game had on students’ attitudes and actions as they decide on their educational path after high school,” according to the release.

Each of the honorable mention winners will receive a $500 award from NGPF to be used for educational purposes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: