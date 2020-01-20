MOSCOW — A heating pipe burst Monday in small Russian hotel, flooding rooms with boiling water that killed five people and left six others injured in the city of Perm, emergency officials said.
The nine-room hotel was located in the basement of a residential building in the city located near Russia’s Ural Mountains. All of the victims — who included a child — were staying at the hotel, authorities said. Three of the injured were hospitalized with burns.
Russian police have opened a probe into the tragedy.
The plumbing explosion left 20 buildings, including a hospital, a school and a kindergarten, without heat or hot water in the middle of winter, local authorities said.
Russian lawmaker Oleg Melnichenko said, given the deaths, the Russian parliament might consider a ban on having hotels or hostels in the basements of residential buildings.
“Hostels shouldn’t be open in basements, where all pipelines are located,” Melnichenko said.
Last year the Russian parliament banned opening hostels or hotel rooms in apartments in residential buildings.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
State to hold meeting connected to Tumbledown, Mt. Blue State Park
-
Nation & World
Faith and politics mix on this Martin Luther King Jr. Day
-
Varsity Maine
Girls basketball: Gardiner features good length, but don’t overlook the guards
-
Varsity Maine
Girls basketball: Gardiner gets going in second half to brush off Erskine
-
Local & State
No one injured after truck loaded with wood chips rolls over in Athens
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.